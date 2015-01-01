|
Sharafi Zadegan M, Pourhosein R, Azizi Z. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1361094.
39011288
BACKGROUND: While schadenfreude is commonly experienced in interpersonal relationships, it is generally considered immoral. Although previous research has explored the factors relating to schadenfreude, including certain personality traits, moral disengagement, and humor styles, our understanding of these factors remains limited. The present study examined the mediating effects of moral disengagement and aggressive humor style in the relationship between the Dark Triad traits and schadenfreude.
aggressive humor style; Dark Triad; moral disengagement; personality trait; schadenfreude