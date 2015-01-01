Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sleep loss and sleep deprivation (SD) cause deleterious influences on health, cognition, mood and behaviour. Nevertheless, insufficient sleep and SD are prevalent across many industries and occur in various emergencies. The deleterious consequences of SD have yet to be fully elucidated. This study aimed to assess the extensive influences of SD on physiology, vigilance, and plasma biochemical variables.



METHODS: Seventeen volunteers were recruited to participate in a 32.5-h SD experiment. Multiple physiological and cognitive variables, including tympanic temperature, blood oxygen saturation (SaO(2)), and vigilance were recorded. Urinal/salivary samples were collected and subjected to cortisol or cortisone analysis, and plasma samples were subjected to transcriptomic analysis of circular RNA (circRNA) expression using microarray. Plasma neurotransmitters were measured by targeted metabolic analysis, and the levels of inflammatory factors were assessed by antibody microarray.



RESULTS: The volunteers showed significantly increased sleepiness and decreased vigilance during SD, and the changes in circadian rhythm and plasma biochemistry were observed. The plasma calcium (p = 0.0007) was induced by SD, while ischaemia-modified albumin (IMA, p = 0.0030) and total bile acid (TBA, p = 0.0157) decreased. Differentially expressed circRNAs in plasma were identified, which are involved in multiple signaling pathways including neuronal regulation and immunity. Accordingly, SD induced a decrease in 3-hydroxybutyric acid (3OBH, p = 0.0002) and an increase in thyroxine (T4, p < 0.0001) in plasma. The plasma anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10 was downregulated while other ten inflammatory factors were upregulated.



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrates that SD influences biochemical, physiological, cognitive variables, and the significantly changed variables may serve as candidates of SD markers. These findings may further our understanding of the detrimental consequence of sleep disturbance at multiple levels.

