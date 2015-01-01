|
Citation
|
Goldman-Mellor S, Olfson M, Schoenbaum M. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39009434
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Emergency department patients presenting with non-fatal suicidal behaviour face elevated risk of suicide and all-cause mortality, but the extent to which this has changed over time is unknown. This study tracked trends in mortality risks faced by emergency department patients presenting with deliberate self-harm and suicidal ideation in California.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mortality; Suicide/Self?Harm; Hospital Care