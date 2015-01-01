|
Citation
Miura T, Miyake T, Okada H, Oiwa H, Mizuno Y, Kitagawa Y, Fukuta T, Okamoto H, Shiba M, Kanda N, Yoshida T, Yoshida S, Ogura S. Int. J. Emerg. Med. 2024; 17(1): e89.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
39009971
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Compartment syndrome commonly occurs in patients with forearm and lower leg fractures. Compartment syndromes of the gluteal and thigh muscles are less common. It is imperative that compartment syndrome be diagnosed and treated with fasciotomy as soon as possible. However, there are few reports on the diagnosis and treatment strategies for compartment syndromes that occur simultaneously in multiple anatomical regions or in the ipsilateral gluteal region and thigh.
Language: en
Keywords
Compartment syndrome; Crush syndrome; Fasciotomy; Gluteal compartment syndrome; Thigh compartment syndrome