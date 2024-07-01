Abstract

BACKGROUND: Anxiety is a prevalent mental health disorder, with debilitating symptoms causing avoidance and decreased quality of life. Balance impairments during standing and walking are common in anxiety. However, understanding of gait control mechanisms in people with trait anxiety, particularly when walking requires increased attention (dual-task), is still limited. This work examined the attentional cost of walking in people with varying levels of trait anxiety. Since people with anxiety are often prone to Space and Motion Discomfort (SMD), this work also evaluated the potential role of SMD in the attentional cost of walking.



METHODS: Fifty-six participants, aged 18-51, classified as anxious and non-anxious, were asked to walk under single- and two dual-task conditions (cognitive: counting backwards; visuomotor: texting on a mobile phone). Task performance (walking, counting and texting) was measured. Prefrontal cortex (PFC) activation was recorded using functional near infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) for a subset of participants (n = 29).



RESULTS: Anxious individuals walked slower under dual-task conditions, with smaller increases in PFC activation from single to dual-task conditions in the cognitive task. Dual-task walking was unrelated to SMD.



LIMITATIONS: sample size was limited, particularly for fNIRS data.



CONCLUSIONS: To the best of our knowledge, this study is the first to identify anxiety-related deficits in attentional gait control in the general population, including during the everyday task of texting on a mobile phone. Since decrements in dual-task walking are linked to poor health outcomes, results from this work may have functional implications for people with anxiety.

