|
Citation
|
Krasovsky T, Holtzer R, Jahjah E, Fruchter E. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39009319
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Anxiety is a prevalent mental health disorder, with debilitating symptoms causing avoidance and decreased quality of life. Balance impairments during standing and walking are common in anxiety. However, understanding of gait control mechanisms in people with trait anxiety, particularly when walking requires increased attention (dual-task), is still limited. This work examined the attentional cost of walking in people with varying levels of trait anxiety. Since people with anxiety are often prone to Space and Motion Discomfort (SMD), this work also evaluated the potential role of SMD in the attentional cost of walking.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Functional near infrared spectroscopy; Gait; Texting; Visual dependence