|
Citation
|
Shima A, Kawatsu Y, Murakami M, Morino A, Okawara M, Hirashima K, Miyamatsu N, Fujino Y. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39010281
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The incidence of work-related falls on the same level is increasing, particularly among middle-aged and older female workers. Vision is an important risk factor of falls. We investigated whether objectively measured visual acuity was associated with the incidence of falls.
Language: en