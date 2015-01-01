SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shima A, Kawatsu Y, Murakami M, Morino A, Okawara M, Hirashima K, Miyamatsu N, Fujino Y. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JOM.0000000000003184

39010281

OBJECTIVE: The incidence of work-related falls on the same level is increasing, particularly among middle-aged and older female workers. Vision is an important risk factor of falls. We investigated whether objectively measured visual acuity was associated with the incidence of falls.

METHODS: This cohort study included 7,317 female employees aged 20-69 in Japanese supermarket stores. Monocular acuity measured during health checkups was classified into 3 levels ( ≥0.7, 0.3-0.7, <0.3). Incidence rate ratios (IRR) of work-related falls within one year were estimated.

RESULTS: IRRs were 1.26 (95%CI: 0.92-1.72) in the 0.3-0.7 group and 2.27 (95%CI: 1.15-4.48) in the <0.3 group.

CONCLUSIONS: Risk of work-related fall was higher in those with low visual acuity. Vision correction may contribute to fall prevention in workplaces.


Language: en
