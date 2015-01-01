Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Limited cannabis retail surveillance has been conducted, particularly assessing retailer practices in relation to consumer sociodemographic factors or use-related outcomes. This study examined young adults': exposure to promotions, health claims, warnings, and age restrictions at cannabis retailers; demographic correlates of retail exposures; and retail exposures in relation to use-related outcomes. STUDY DESIGN: This study used the cross-sectional quantitative analysis.



METHODS: We analyzed 2023 survey data among 876 young adults in states with legal non-medical cannabis, reporting past-month cannabis use and past-year retailer visits.



RESULTS: In this sample (M(age) = 27.1, 44.1% male, 31.7% sexual minority, 17.7% Black, 11.2% Asian, 25.1% Hispanic), 46.7% "at least sometimes" noticed free samples, 76.5% price promotions, 37.4% subpopulation-targeted promotions; 72.5% health claims on products/ads, 63.1% signage, and 70.5% from budtenders; 72.5% warnings on labels, 65.5% signage, and 38.9% from budtenders; and > 80% age verifications. Multivariable analyses identified sociodemographic correlates of exposure outcomes: greater promotion exposure was associated with Black race; greater health claim exposure with being heterosexual, Black, and less educated; less warning exposure with less education; and less age restriction exposure with being younger, male, and Black. Retail exposures were associated with use-related outcomes: more frequent cannabis use was associated with less health claim exposure; greater perceived social acceptability with greater promotion and age restriction exposure; greater perceived risk with greater warning and less age restriction exposure; more problematic use and driving after use with greater promotion and less age restriction exposure.



CONCLUSIONS: Cannabis retail exposure disparities and their associations with use-related outcomes highlight the importance of regulatory and prevention efforts.

Language: en