Gostin LO, Vladeck SI. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jama.2024.13915

39008381

The day before it overruled Roe v Wade in June 2022, the US Supreme Court dramatically expanded the scope of the Second Amendment's right to bear arms, holding in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v Bruen that firearm safety laws are constitutional only if they are deeply rooted in "the Nation's historical tradition," meaning they must be comparable with analogous laws in the "colonies and early Republic."


Language: en
