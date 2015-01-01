Abstract

This study investigated the impact of an occupation-based intervention targeting executive and metacognitive functions to improve participants' daily performance after traumatic brain injury (TBI). The intervention was designed to challenge participants with activities that require the management of multiple distracting and conflicting situations. Participants receive structured online and offline feedback on their performance, focusing on how to handle distracting and conflicting situations they previously failed and solved (i.e., metacognitive training). This study used a changing-criterion design by increasing the level of executive requirements across each session. A participant with TBI was trained to complete two significant activities (i.e., making a sandwich and setting the table). We found a significant reduction in errors made and addressed through the feedback sessions in post-intervention performance compared with baseline. These improvements were observed along with the intervention sessions, with most of the errors addressed in prior intervention sessions being successfully corrected in the following sessions and generalized to different contexts (i.e., near transfer) and to an untrained task (i.e., far transfer). Several outcomes were maintained one month after completing the intervention. Based on these findings, the present intervention shows promising results as an effective tool to address executive and metacognitive deficits after TBI.



ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03958487.

Language: en