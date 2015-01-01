Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Trauma care systems are life-saving significant implementations of a country's healthcare systems. Trauma care requires well-established trauma settings and organizations with experienced trauma teams including experienced emergency medicine, surgery and anesthesiology staff. This study aimed to investigate the outcomes of penetrating abdominal injuries treated by solo surgeons in a suburban area.



METHODS: Medical records of the patients who were admitted to the emergency department with penetrating abdominal injuries between January 2012 and December 2021 were retrospectively analyzed. Patients were evaluated based on their injury sites and treatment approaches.



RESULTS: In total, 110 patients with anterior abdominal penetrating injuries were enrolled in the study; 83 (75.4%) were stabbed and 27 (24.6%) had gunshot wounds. According to the injury site, there were 90 (81.8%) anterior; 11 (11%) right thoracoabdominal and 9 (7.2%) left thoracoabdominal injuries. Fifty-one (61.4%) stab wounds were treated with immediate laparotomy and 21 (41.1%) of these operations resulted in negative or nontherapeutic laparotomy. Also, 32 (38.6%) stab wounds were managed nonoperatively; three (9.3%) failed conservative management and received delayed laparotomy. All gunshot wounds were treated with immediate laparotomy and 14.8% resulted in either negative or nontherapeutic laparotomy. On-call surgeons were found to be more prone to perform immediate laparotomy on weekends when they were on call for 48 or 72 hours.



CONCLUSION: Being a solo surgeon may increase negative laparotomy rates of penetrating abdominal injuries. This high percentage (41.1%) of negative laparotomy rates can be reduced by establishing well-organized trauma teams.

