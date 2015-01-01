|
Moran JB, Wang W, Testa M, Hone LSE. Subst. Use Misuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
39010672
BACKGROUND: Sociosexuality-attitudes, behaviors, and desires related to casual sex-partly predicts drinking behavior in both men and women because drinking is thought to facilitate interactions that lead to casual sex. It follows that sociosexuality would predict drinking intake (e.g., quantity consumed)-but perhaps not drinking consequences (e.g., blacking out)-on the premise that drinking large quantities with high frequency (but not to such high degrees/levels of intoxication that negative consequences occur) would facilitate casual sex.
Language: en
alcohol; college students; alcohol consequences; binge drinking; Sociosexuality