Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Shared e-scooter service has been offered by various operators in Türkiye since 2019. The use of private and shared e-scooters is increasing, especially in large cities. This raises social concerns about the dangers e-scooters pose regarding traffic safety and injuries requiring medical attention. This study aims to investigate the accidents related to e-scooters in Türkiye to determine the contributing factors and accident characteristics.



METHODS: In this study, accident reports (collision reports) for 780 e-scooter collisions that occurred in 2021 in Türkiye were examined, and 771 accidents were included. Accident data were obtained from the Traffic Department of the Ministry of Interior, General Directorate of Security. Descriptive statistics of the factors affecting e-scooter accidents are presented to determine the relationship and differences; chi-square tests, independent samples t-tests, one-way analysis of variance, and binary logistic regression methods were used.



RESULTS: Male e-scooter riders are involved in crashes and injured approximately 4 times more often than female riders. The average age for men injured in e-scooter accidents is 30.4, and the mean age for women is 27.2. For both males and females, most injuries occurred in the 15 to 20 age group. Riders under the age of 18 constitute a significant proportion of the accidents (32.5%). Most e-scooter accidents occur on Mondays and during the month of August. Most accidents occurred between 12:00 p.m. and 1:59 p.m. (15.7%) and between 4:00 p.m. and 5:59 p.m. (15.7%), mainly during the daytime. About half of the accidents occurred at intersections. In 10.5% of accidents, the accident occurred at a pedestrian crossing. Approximately one-fifth of the accidents involved falls, and the most common type of collision was a side collision (44.2%). The binary logistic regression model showed that multivehicle accidents occur more often at intersections and during busy traffic hours. Single-vehicle accidents are more common on concrete roads and stone block roads.



CONCLUSIONS: Deaths and injuries caused by road traffic accidents are a public health problem in Türkiye and constitute a significant health burden. If necessary precautions are not taken, this burden is likely to increase. We hope that the findings from this study will help reduce e-scooter accidents in Türkiye.

