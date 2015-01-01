SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Amin S, Baseer A, Shaheen S. J. Prof. Appl. Psychiol. 2024; 5(1): 96-109.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Institute of Psychological Research)

DOI

10.52053/jpap.v5i1.227

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The present study  explores  the  lived  experiences  of  tomboys. Phenomenology  research  design  was  used  for  this  study.  Six  participants  were  recruited  via  snowball  sampling.  Face-to-face  in-depth  interviews  were  conducted  to  collect  data. Thematic  analysis  was  done  to  analyze  the  data.  Four  major  themes  emerged  through  analysis  namely;  social  aspects,  psychological  aspects,  personality  factors,  and  gender  characteristics.  The  foremost  implication  of  this  research  is  in  social  welfare  by  creating  awareness  for  a  gender  minority  like  tomboys,  and  presenting  them  in  natural  light.  It  can  be  used  for  policy  making  by  public  and  private  institutions.  It  will  be  useful  for  both  institutional  and  private  counselors  to  understand  lived  experiences  of  tomboys  and  work  with  them  accordingly.  The  findings  of  the  research  can  be  used  by  human  rights  organizations  to  create  gender  equality  in  Pakistan.


Language: en

Keywords

Gender Minority; In-depth Interview; Phenomenology; Snowball Sampling; Thematic Analysis

