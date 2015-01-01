|
Qadeer R, Younas F, Solomon V. J. Prof. Appl. Psychiol. 2023; 4(4): 545-559.
(Copyright © 2023, Institute of Psychological Research)
unavailable
The current study looked into the connections between adolescent females' anxiety, empathy, and indirect aggression. It was hypothesized that the three different forms of anxiety (i.e., state, trait, and social anxiety) would predict and positively correlate to indirect aggression while empathy would moderate this relationship. A descriptive-predictive research design was employed and a sample of (N = 210) adolescent girls between the ages of (13 and 18) years (M = 14.54, SD = 1.27) was taken through a non-probability purposive sampling method. Study variables were assessed through the short version of the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI), the Social Interaction Anxiety Inventory (SIAS), the Basic Empathy Scale (BES), and Relational Aggression Scale.
Adolescent Girls; Empathy; Indirect Aggression; Moderation; Social Anxiety; State Anxiety; Trait Anxiety