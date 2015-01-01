Abstract

This study examined the correlation of suicidal ideation with hopelessness, job insecurity, life satisfaction, and financial well-being. Data was collected through purposive convenience sampling technique from 400employed individuals (M=220, F=180). The data was analyzed by using IBM SPSS Amos 23v and the results indicated the positive correlation of suicidal ideation with hopelessness (r= 0.46), positive correlation with job insecurity (r= 0.14), and negative correlation of suicidal ideation with life satisfaction (r=-0.25) and financial well-being (r= -0.19). The implications of a study examining the relationship between suicidal ideation, hopelessness, job insecurity, life satisfaction, and financial wellbeing among employed individuals are multifaceted and have significant repercussions for individuals, employers, policymakers, and mental health professionals.

