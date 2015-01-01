|
Arshad T, Sitwat A. J. Prof. Appl. Psychiol. 2024; 5(2): 244-255.
(Copyright © 2024, Institute of Psychological Research)
Terrorism has become an eminent topic of discussion in today's world. The present study has aimed to investigate the differences between individuals from business premises and residential areas on terror threat perceptions and coping strategies among individuals struck by terrorism. Ex Post Facto research design was used for the present study. The sample comprised 281 participants from both business premises (n = 100) and residential areas (n = 181) where bomb blasts have struck. The mean age of the sample was 34.5 years. The Terror Threat Perception Questionnaire (PTQ-SF), Terrorism Catastrophizing Scale (TCS), and Ways of Coping Questionnaire-Revised (WCQ-R) were used to assess the present study variables.
Coping Strategies; Terror Catastrophizing; Terror Threat Perception; Terrorism