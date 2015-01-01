|
Shahid MS, Yousaf R, Munir H. J. Prof. Appl. Psychiol. 2024; 5(2): 276-285.
Social media platforms provide avenues for content sharing and online interaction. However, excessive usage, particularly among young adults, can lead to clinical challenges. The study aims to explore the relationships between social media addiction, depression, and aggression in young adults, specifically investigating whether depression serves as a mediator between social media addiction and aggression. Using a convenient sampling method, the study included 150 participants (got their own smartphone and use social media) aged 18 to 30 (88 men, 62 women). The researchers evaluated social media addiction using the Bergen Social Media Addiction Scale and assessed depression using the Beck Depression Inventory, and aggression was evaluated with the Puss Berry Aggression Questionnaire.
Aggression; Depression; Social Media Addiction; Young Adults