Abstract

Anger is one of the most common issue of current times. A qualitative research was conducted to understand the concept and manifestation of anger in Islam as explained by Muslim Scholars and verified by original scripts. Constructivism research paradigm and Criterion sampling were used. 16 Muslim Scholars who has specialization in Quran and Hadith and have work experience of at least 5 years were interviewed. Thematic analysis was carried out. Scholars explained questions regarding concept of anger in Islam and its expression by quoting references and sharing incidents of Prophet and his companions that gave a comprehensive view of anger in Islam. Two major themes emerged i.e., conceptualization of anger and anger manifestation. Anger conceptualization was further divided into 2 sub-themes i.e., natural emotion and anger spectrum whereas second theme was categorized in 3 sub-themes of verbal, non-verbal and behavioral manifestation and expression of anger.



RESULTS showed anger as universal experience but it needs to be in balance and anger's Islamic context. The study has important implication in field of Islamic psychology as it would guide clients about the Islamic concept of anger which can relate to them and their belief.

