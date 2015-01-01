|
Younas F, Rubab A, Noor K. J. Prof. Appl. Psychiol. 2023; 4(1): 5-19.
(Copyright © 2023, Institute of Psychological Research)
This paper undertook a comparative investigation of childhood trauma and self-harm in adults with clinical depression and non-clinical controls. It was hypothesized that a) there would be a significant positive relationship between childhood trauma and self-harm across the study sample and that b) there would be significant gender differences in both childhood trauma and self-harm in adults with clinical depression and non-clinical controls. Through a non-probability purposive sampling, 100 adults (with n = 50 each with clinical depression and non-clinical controls) with an age range of 18-65 years were recruited. All participants responded to a Sociodemographic Information Sheet, the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (Bernstein et al., 1994) and the Inventory of Statements about Self-injury (Klonsky & Glenn, 2008) were used for data collection.
Childhood Trauma; Comparative Analysis; Major Depression; Non-Clinical Controls; Self Harm