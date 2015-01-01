Abstract

Various safety enhancements and policies have been proposed to enhance pedestrian safety and minimize vehicle-pedestrian accidents. A relatively recent approach involves marked sidewalks delineated by painted pathways, particularly in Asia's crowded urban centers, offering a cost-effective and space-efficient alternative to traditional paved sidewalks. While this measure has garnered interest, few studies have rigorously evaluated its effectiveness. Current before-after studies often use correlation-based approaches like regression, lacking effective consideration of causal relationships and confounding variables. Moreover, spatial heterogeneity in crash data is frequently overlooked during causal inference analyses, potentially leading to inaccurate estimations. This study introduces a geographically weighted difference-in-difference (GWDID) method to address these gaps and estimate the safety impact of marked sidewalks. This approach considers spatial heterogeneity within the dataset in the spatial causal inference framework, providing a more nuanced understanding of the intervention's effects. The simplicity of the modeling process makes it applicable to various study designs relying solely on pre- and post-exposure outcome measurements. Conventional DIDs and Spatial Lag-DID models were used for comparison. The dataset we utilized included a total of 13,641 pedestrian crashes across Taipei City, Taiwan. Then the crash point data was transformed into continuous probability values to determine the crash risk on each road segment using network kernel density estimation (NKDE). The treatment group comprised 1,407 road segments with marked sidewalks, while the control group comprised 3,097 segments with similar road widths. The pre-development program period was in 2017, and the post-development period was in 2020.



RESULTS showed that the GWDID model outperformed the spatial lag DID and traditional DID models. As a local causality model, it illustrated spatial heterogeneity in installing marked sidewalks. The program significantly reduced pedestrian crash risk in 43% of the total road segments in the treatment group. The coefficient distribution map revealed a range from -22.327 to 2.600, with over 95% of the area yielding negative values, indicating reduced crash risk after installing marked sidewalks. Notably, the impact of crash risk reduction increased from rural to urban areas, emphasizing the importance of considering spatial heterogeneity in transportation safety policy assessments.

Language: en