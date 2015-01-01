|
Putra IGB, Kuo PF, Lord D. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2024; 206: e107699.
Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing
39018626
Abstract
|
Various safety enhancements and policies have been proposed to enhance pedestrian safety and minimize vehicle-pedestrian accidents. A relatively recent approach involves marked sidewalks delineated by painted pathways, particularly in Asia's crowded urban centers, offering a cost-effective and space-efficient alternative to traditional paved sidewalks. While this measure has garnered interest, few studies have rigorously evaluated its effectiveness. Current before-after studies often use correlation-based approaches like regression, lacking effective consideration of causal relationships and confounding variables. Moreover, spatial heterogeneity in crash data is frequently overlooked during causal inference analyses, potentially leading to inaccurate estimations. This study introduces a geographically weighted difference-in-difference (GWDID) method to address these gaps and estimate the safety impact of marked sidewalks. This approach considers spatial heterogeneity within the dataset in the spatial causal inference framework, providing a more nuanced understanding of the intervention's effects. The simplicity of the modeling process makes it applicable to various study designs relying solely on pre- and post-exposure outcome measurements. Conventional DIDs and Spatial Lag-DID models were used for comparison. The dataset we utilized included a total of 13,641 pedestrian crashes across Taipei City, Taiwan. Then the crash point data was transformed into continuous probability values to determine the crash risk on each road segment using network kernel density estimation (NKDE). The treatment group comprised 1,407 road segments with marked sidewalks, while the control group comprised 3,097 segments with similar road widths. The pre-development program period was in 2017, and the post-development period was in 2020.
Language: en
Keywords
Geographically weighted difference-in-difference; Marked sidewalks; Spatial causal inferences