Abstract

The battle against depression in the elderly is crucial due to its significant impact on their quality of life, physical and cognitive health, increased risk of social isolation and suicide, as well as the associated higher healthcare costs. This research investigates the effects of traditional and augmented reality Tai Chi, using the virtual environment "Managed Tai Chi," on depression in elderly individuals. The study involved 300 participants aged over 60 from the Beijing Medical Center, with an experimental period lasting six months and sessions held once a week. The Geriatric Depression Scale (GDS) was utilized as a diagnostic tool at the pre-test and post-test stages. The findings revealed that the VR group exhibited a more substantial reduction in depression compared to the traditional and control groups (p ≤ 0.05), indicating the enhanced efficacy of Tai Chi with VR augmentation in treating depression in the elderly.

