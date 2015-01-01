Abstract

The present study investigated the main morphological differences between the permanent cavities formed by 4 different types of projectiles fired from.38 SPL caliber cartridges in blocks of 10% ballistic gelatin with standardized formulation (Federal Bureau of Investigation Protocol), all fired from the same distance and from the same firearm, associated with its performances in external and terminal ballistics. The velocity or the mass presented by a firearm projectile will not always be solely responsible for the final configuration of the permanent cavity, in which the projectile design, for example, is an equally important element. Each type of projectile tested in the present work generated a different kind of permanent cavity, but they also varied in velocity (m/s) and energy (J). The use of 10% ballistic gelatin in scientific research that seeks to investigate the external and terminal ballistics of projectiles can contribute to the practice of professionals working either in forensic pathology or applied ballistics scenarios, as they can experimentally simulate the events that can occur in the tissues of victims inflicted by gunshot wounds, which also allows important applications in the medical, commercial, civil, and military sectors that deal with products and technologies related to the human body.

