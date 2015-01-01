SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kroshus-Havril E, Kesner T, Steiner MK, Senturia K, Rivara FP. Ann. Behav. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1093/abm/kaae039

PMID

39022991

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many youth in the USA have access to a loaded and unlocked firearm in their home.

DISCUSSIONs between adult family members have the potential to positively influence firearm storage.

PURPOSE: Work with firearm-owning parents to develop and obtain preliminary data about the efficacy of a family-centered decision support tool about firearm storage.

METHODS: We adapted the Ottawa Personal Decision Guide for Two to the issue of firearm storage, producing the Family Safety Check-In. Subsequently, we evaluated its acceptability and impact on intentions to make a plan with their partner (or other adult sharing parental duties) about safer firearm storage. Participants were parents/guardians of at least one school-aged child, had firearms in their home, and resided in the USA (n = 402). They completed a web-based pre-test survey, were randomized to the Family Safety Check-In or an American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) informational resource about firearm storage for families, and then completed a post-test survey.

RESULTS: The Family Safety Check-In had higher ratings for acceptability (B = 1.24, 95% CI = 0.58-1.90) and appropriateness (B = 1.46, 95% CI = 0.72-2.19) than the AAP resource. Participants in the Family Safety Check-In condition also had greater intentions to make a plan with their partner about storing firearms more safely (OR = 1.90, 95% CI = 1.26-2.87).

CONCLUSIONS: The Family Safety Check-In is a promising direction for harm reduction that warrants further evaluation.


Language: en

Keywords

Communication; Firearms; Parents; Shared decision making

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print