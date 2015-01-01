|
Hamshari S, Hamadneh S, Ghneem M, Khalaf R, Daqqa S, Alwafa RA, Ktaifan M. BMC Prim. Care 2024; 25(1): e261.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
39020303
INTRODUCTION: Physicians working in primary health care (PHC) centers are the first contact for patients and expected to deal with emergencies. Emergency care training in PHC settings has been neglected globally, especially in low to middle income countries. Adequate preparation becomes especially important during periods of conflict. The study objectives are to identify the barriers facing PHC physicians when dealing with emergency cases in the northern region of Palestine during the current conflict.
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Physicians; Developing countries; Emergency Medical Services; Surveys and Questionnaires; Emergencies; Middle East; *Primary Health Care; Primary health care