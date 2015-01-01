Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Physicians working in primary health care (PHC) centers are the first contact for patients and expected to deal with emergencies. Emergency care training in PHC settings has been neglected globally, especially in low to middle income countries. Adequate preparation becomes especially important during periods of conflict. The study objectives are to identify the barriers facing PHC physicians when dealing with emergency cases in the northern region of Palestine during the current conflict.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted with 179 physicians working in the 10 PHC centers distributed among 5 northern governances in Palestine. The study period was from July through December 2023. Data were collected electronically using a self-administered questionnaire, which was adapted from a comprehensive literature review. The questionnaire's internal validity was confirmed by a Cronbach's alpha coefficient of [0.85], indicating high reliability.



RESULTS: The ages of the physicians ranged from 25 to 60 years, with a mean ± SD of 35.3 ± 8.15 years. A significant majority (91.6%) were not boarded in any specialty. Most physicians (85.5%) had attended Basic Life Support (BLS) courses, whereas 45.2% and 72% had never attended Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) or Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) courses, respectively. Physicians with emergency department experience (P = 0.002) and those who had attended ACLS courses (P < 0.001) reported significantly higher perceived competence in managing emergency cases.



CONCLUSION: Emergency services at PHC centers in northern Palestine are operational but require significant enhancements. There is a critical need for increased availability of essential equipment, supplies, and medications. Additionally, implementing comprehensive training programs in emergency management, particularly ACLS, is essential to improve the competence and performance of PHC physicians in emergency situations.

