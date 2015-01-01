|
Citation
|
McMains JT, Liu S, Oshri A, Sweet LH. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 154: e106940.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39024782
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND/AIMS: The link between child maltreatment (CM) and substance use (SU) in young adulthood is established. The sympathetic nervous system (SNS) division of the autonomic nervous system may mediate this link. However, less is known on the indirect link between CM and SU via SNS functioning. Due to individual variability in the link between SNS functioning and SU risk, we aimed to examine the moderating role of distress tolerance (DT).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child maltreatment; Substance use; Distress tolerance; Stress reactivity