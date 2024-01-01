|
Carbonneau R, Vitaro F, Brendgen M, Boivin M, Tremblay RE. Dev. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
39023998
Abstract
The present study investigated whether distinct developmental patterns of externalizing behaviors (EBs: hyperactivity-impulsivity, noncompliance, physical aggression) based on parent reports were repeatedly and differentially associated with separate dimensions of internalizing problems such as general anxiety, separation anxiety, and depressive symptoms across the early, middle, and late preschool years in a population birth cohort (N = 2,057, 50.7% boys). Six high trajectory classes obtained by latent growth modeling were used as longitudinal indicators of single EB and co-occurrent EBs. Children following low or moderate trajectories for all EBs served as the reference class.
Language: en