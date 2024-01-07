Abstract

Occupational falls are often initiated by trips. Mechanical perturbations applied onto the tripped foot are different for different types of tripping obstacles. The present study aimed to determine how different types of tripping obstacles affect balance recovery after trips. Sixty-four healthy adults participated in an experimental study. They were instructed to perform several walking trials, during which two trips were randomly induced, one by a pole-like obstacle and the other by a board-like obstacle. Balance recovery after trips was measured and compared between the two obstacles.



RESULTS showed that the board-like obstacle led to longer step-off time, shorter recovery step duration, and smaller minimum hip height, suggesting that the risk of trip-initiated falls could be higher with the board-like obstacle vs. the pole-like obstacle. This finding presents the need for future research to consider the influence of obstacle type when exploring mechanisms for trips and falls.

Language: en