Citation
Qu X, Yang B, Wang W, Hu X. Ergonomics 2024; 1-7.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
39017622
Abstract
Occupational falls are often initiated by trips. Mechanical perturbations applied onto the tripped foot are different for different types of tripping obstacles. The present study aimed to determine how different types of tripping obstacles affect balance recovery after trips. Sixty-four healthy adults participated in an experimental study. They were instructed to perform several walking trials, during which two trips were randomly induced, one by a pole-like obstacle and the other by a board-like obstacle. Balance recovery after trips was measured and compared between the two obstacles.
Language: en
Keywords
Falls; balance recovery; fall prevention; tripping obstacles; trips