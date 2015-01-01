|
Citation
|
Surendran J, Hs R, Kumari N, M Prasanth R, Fotedar N. F1000Res. 2024; 13: e175.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, F1000 Research)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39015143
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Rabies is 100% preventable by administering early and complete post exposure prophylaxis (PEP). Animal bite victims must have the knowledge and attitude necessary to seek appropriate medical care at the earliest to receive the required PEP.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Child; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; Animals; Prospective Studies; Young Adult; India; Surveys and Questionnaires; Patient Acceptance of Health Care; efficacy; *Bites and Stings; *Post-Exposure Prophylaxis/methods; *Rabies/prevention & control; *Tertiary Care Centers; animal bite victims; compliance; Dogs; health seeking behaviour; post-exposure prophylaxis; Rabies Vaccines/administration & dosage/therapeutic use