Abstract

PURPOSE: The most commonly associated substance found in Ecstasy tablets is MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine). In our study, we showed how the composition of psychoactive ingredients in Ecstasy tablets seized on the drug market in Poland has changed in the years 2005-2020.



METHODS: The study material consisted of nearly 20,000 single Ecstasy tablets seized by representatives of law enforcement (the police, prosecutors) from 2005 to 2020 and analysed by the Institute of Forensic Research, Krakow, Poland. The analysis of the tablets was carried out by gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS), high-performance liquid chromatography with diode array detection (HPLC-DAD) and ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography with photodiode array detection (UHPLC-PDA).



RESULTS: Currently, new types of MDMA tablets are introduced onto the market, available in various colours and shapes. Our study showed that tablets sold on the street as Ecstasy have variable purity and sometimes contain little or no MDMA. The mean content of MDMA in one tablet seized in 2005-2011 decreased from 90 to 50 mg. In 2013, Ecstasy tablets with a very high MDMA content (average 195 mg per tablet) appeared on the market, but in the next 2 years, the MDMA content decreased again. From 2016, the average MDMA content began to rise again, ranging from 60 to 280 mg.



CONCLUSION: Tablets sold as Ecstasy also contained completely different psychoactive substances, including new psychoactive substances (NPS) (found in almost 20% of all examined tablets sold as Ecstasy) belonging to different chemical groups or their dangerous combinations (i.e. phenylethylamines, piperazines, tryptamines, cathinones, arylalkylamines, arylcyclohexylamines and piperidines). Such a large variety of psychoactive substances in Ecstasy tablets is associated with a high risk for users unaware of their composition.

