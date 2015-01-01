Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Workplace violence against healthcare workers has become a serious global public health problem. The incidence of workplace violence towards Psychiatric nurses is higher than in all other medical institutions, up to 84.2% per year. It not only negatively affects many aspects of healthcare workers' lives, but also destroys the harmony of the nurse-patient relationship and reduces the quality of nursing care. The number of psychiatric nurses in China was approximately 96,000, far lower than most other countries and unable to meet the growing demand for mental health. However, the increase in workplace violence has future exacerbates the current shortage of nurses. Therefore, it is necessary to develop effective strategies to prevent psychiatric nurses from suffering from workplace violence, thereby to reduce nurse turnover and improve the quality of nursing care. A comprehensive understanding of psychiatric nurses' preferences and priorities for preventing workplace violence is an important prerequisite before formulating strategies and taking measures. Unfortunately, to date, no research has investigated the psychiatric nurses' preferences. Therefore, a discrete choice experiment (DCE) is conducting to explore the psychiatric nurses' preferences for workplace violence prevention. This article reports on methodological details of the DCE.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: Six attributes were developed through a literature review, one-on-one interviews and focus group discussions. D-efficient design in NGENE was used to generate choice sets. SPSS 24.0 will be used for descriptive analysis of social Demography, and Stata 16.0 will be used for analysis of DCE data. A multinomial logit model will be used to preliminarily explore trade-offs between workplace violence prevention characteristics included in the choice tasks. Then, in a mixed logit model, we plan to choose some arbitrarily defined base violence prevention program and will use the nlcom command to evaluate the probability of an alternative violence prevention program. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: The study was approved by the relevant ethics committees. Our findings will emphasize priority intervention areas based on the preferences of psychiatric nurses and provide references for hospitals to develop and improve workplace violence prevention strategies. The results will be shared through seminars, policy briefs, peer-reviewed journal articles and online blogs.

