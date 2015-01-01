|
Citation
|
Xie P, Li HQ, Tao L, Yang H. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1296525.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39022405
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Workplace violence against healthcare workers has become a serious global public health problem. The incidence of workplace violence towards Psychiatric nurses is higher than in all other medical institutions, up to 84.2% per year. It not only negatively affects many aspects of healthcare workers' lives, but also destroys the harmony of the nurse-patient relationship and reduces the quality of nursing care. The number of psychiatric nurses in China was approximately 96,000, far lower than most other countries and unable to meet the growing demand for mental health. However, the increase in workplace violence has future exacerbates the current shortage of nurses. Therefore, it is necessary to develop effective strategies to prevent psychiatric nurses from suffering from workplace violence, thereby to reduce nurse turnover and improve the quality of nursing care. A comprehensive understanding of psychiatric nurses' preferences and priorities for preventing workplace violence is an important prerequisite before formulating strategies and taking measures. Unfortunately, to date, no research has investigated the psychiatric nurses' preferences. Therefore, a discrete choice experiment (DCE) is conducting to explore the psychiatric nurses' preferences for workplace violence prevention. This article reports on methodological details of the DCE.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Attitude of Health Personnel; Research Design; Focus Groups; workplace violence; China; *Psychiatric Nursing; *Workplace Violence/prevention & control/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Choice Behavior; discrete choice experiment; nursing management; protocol; psychiatric nurses