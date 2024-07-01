|
Citation
Miyake N, So R, Kariyama K, Itagaki Y, Yamagishi T, Wakuta A, Nishimura M, Murakami S, Ogawa M, Takebayashi Y, Sunami T, Yumoto Y, Ito M, Maesato H, Matsushita S, Nouso K. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 2024; 90: 68-75.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39024702
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Addressing the limited access to treatments for alcohol dependence, we developed ALM-002, a therapeutic application to be "prescribed" for non-abstinence-oriented treatment in internal medicine settings. Our objective was to preliminarily assess the efficacy and safety of ALM-002.
Language: en
Keywords
Alcohol use disorder; Alcohol dependence; Digital therapeutics; Heavy drinking; Mobile applications