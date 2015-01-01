Abstract

This study examined whether the built environment was associated with physical activity among adolescents in Oslo, Norway, and the role of socioeconomic position and gender as potential moderators of this association. We used data from 897 adolescents who participated in the TACKLE cross-sectional study conducted in 2020. Built environment features (recreational facilities, parks, forest, public transport, traffic calming devices, and schools) were assessed objectively using Geographical Information Systems. Physical activity data included device-measured moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, total physical activity, and self-reported active transportation to school. Using general linear models and logistic regression, we found that most built environment features were unrelated to the participants' device-measured physical activity. Longer distances to school and to traffic calming devices were associated with decreased likelihood of participants reporting active transportation to school. Our moderated regression analysis showed that adolescents with low socioeconomic backgrounds seemed less affected by longer distances to school compared with their high socioeconomic counterparts. Furthermore, boys appeared to be more sensitive to traffic safety relative to girls. Implementing traffic calming devices may enhance active transportation to school and improve traffic safety for Norwegian adolescents.

