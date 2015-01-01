Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mobility disability impacts approximately 12% of the US population; females are overrepresented among persons with mobility disability. Those with mobility disability are at increased risk of suicide compared with their non-disabled counterparts. Suicide using a firearm has increased among females in the last two decades. This study aims to describe and explore significant circumstantial variables (eg, socio-demographic, health indicators) preceding firearm suicide among females with mobility disability as compared with females without mobility disability.



METHODS: This is a secondary comparative, retrospective analysis of the narrative data from the National Violent Death Reporting System Restricted Access Database. Persons with mobility disability were identified through text mining and manual review and subsequently analysed with a summative form of content analysis. Pearson/Fisher's X(2) or t-tests were used to assess differences in the circumstantial variables between those with and without mobility disabilities.



RESULTS: Among female firearm suicide decedents, persons with mobility disability were more commonly older (p<0.001), identified as a homemaker (p<0.001), were perceived to be in a depressed mood before death (p<0.05), had a history of suicidal thoughts (p<0.05) and were perceived to have physical pain (p<0.001); they less commonly had relationship problems (p<0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Females with mobility disability who die by firearm suicide may be differentiated from suicide decedents without mobility disability by age, employment status, depressive mood, relationship problems and physical pain. The significance of these variables as independent risk factors for firearm suicide may be tested with prospective study designs, which in turn may inform the development of targeted or disability-inclusive prevention strategies.

