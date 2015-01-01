|
Takagi-Stewart J, Prater LC, Marts E, Ayachit P, Jesus TS. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39025667
BACKGROUND: Mobility disability impacts approximately 12% of the US population; females are overrepresented among persons with mobility disability. Those with mobility disability are at increased risk of suicide compared with their non-disabled counterparts. Suicide using a firearm has increased among females in the last two decades. This study aims to describe and explore significant circumstantial variables (eg, socio-demographic, health indicators) preceding firearm suicide among females with mobility disability as compared with females without mobility disability.
Firearm; Suicide/Self?Harm; Disability