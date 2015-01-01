SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Buiter MY, Boelen PA, Kunst M, Gerlsma C, de Keijser J, Nijborg LCJ, Lenferink LIM. Int. J. Law Psychiatry 2024; 95: e102008.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ijlp.2024.102008

39024915

The authors regret that the initial published article included data from 203 participants, while it should include 199 participants. The authors have reran all analyses and made corrections throughout the article. The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.


