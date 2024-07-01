|
Li Q, Zhang Y, Huang S, Xu Y, Zhou J, Li Y, Xiao Y, Ma W, He L, Ren X, Dai Z, Liang W, Cheng F, Luo S. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; S0165-0327(24)01150-9.
39025443
INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the mental health of human beings since 2020, especially the young people and the pre-existing marginalized groups such as men who have sex with men (MSM). During the COVID-19 pandemic, the multi-country outbreak of mpox in 2022 additionally posed a significant stress on the most-affected communities (i.e., MSM). This study investigated the level of depressive symptoms and its multifaceted associated factors among Chinese young men who have sex with men (YMSM) in this unique period.
COVID-19; Depression; Young people; China; Men who have sex with men; Mpox