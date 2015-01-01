Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Extending prior research that has found that people with traumatic brain injury (TBI) experience worse substance use treatment outcomes, we examined whether history of TBI was associated with discontinuation of medication to treat opioid use disorder (MOUD), an indicator of receiving evidence-based treatment. SETTING: We used MarketScan claims data to capture inpatient, outpatient, and retail pharmacy utilization from large employers in all 50 states from 2016 to 2019. PARTICIPANTS: We identified adults aged 18 to 64 initiating non-methadone MOUD (ie, buprenorphine, injectable naltrexone, and oral naltrexone) in 2016-2019. The exposure was whether an individual had a TBI diagnosis in the 2 years before initiating MOUD. During this period, there were 709 individuals with TBI who were then matched with 709 individuals without TBI.



DESIGN: We created a retrospective cohort of matched individuals with and without TBI and used quasi-experimental methods to identify the association between TBI status and MOUD use. We estimated propensity scores by TBI status and created a 1:1 matched cohort of people with and without TBI who initiated MOUD. We used a Cox proportional hazards model to identify the association between TBI and MOUD discontinuation. MAIN MEASURE: The outcome was discontinuation of MOUD (ie, a gap of 14 days or more of MOUD).



RESULTS: Among those initiating MOUD, the majority were under 26 years of age, male, and living in an urban setting. Nearly 60% of individuals discontinued medication by 6 months. Adults with TBI had an elevated risk of MOUD discontinuation (hazard ratio [HR] 1.13; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.01-1.27) compared to those without TBI. Additionally, initiating oral naltrexone was associated with a higher risk of discontinuation (HR 1.63; 95% CI, 1.40-1.90).



CONCLUSION: We found evidence of reduced MOUD retention among people with TBI. Differences in MOUD retention may reflect health care inequities, as there are no medical contraindications to using MOUD for people with TBI or other disabilities.

Language: en