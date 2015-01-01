|
Morgan JR, Reif S, Stewart MT, Larochelle MR, Adams RS. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39019485
OBJECTIVE: Extending prior research that has found that people with traumatic brain injury (TBI) experience worse substance use treatment outcomes, we examined whether history of TBI was associated with discontinuation of medication to treat opioid use disorder (MOUD), an indicator of receiving evidence-based treatment. SETTING: We used MarketScan claims data to capture inpatient, outpatient, and retail pharmacy utilization from large employers in all 50 states from 2016 to 2019. PARTICIPANTS: We identified adults aged 18 to 64 initiating non-methadone MOUD (ie, buprenorphine, injectable naltrexone, and oral naltrexone) in 2016-2019. The exposure was whether an individual had a TBI diagnosis in the 2 years before initiating MOUD. During this period, there were 709 individuals with TBI who were then matched with 709 individuals without TBI.
