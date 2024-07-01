Abstract

BACKGROUND: On February 6, 2023, a catastrophic earthquake struck the Kahramanmaras region in Turkey. Among the most vulnerable demographic groups in the wake of such disasters are children. To provide effective psychosocial support to these young individuals, it is crucial to gain a comprehensive understanding of their specific needs resulting from the earthquake experience.



OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to determine the disaster experiences and psychosocial support needs of children between the ages of 7 and 12 who were affected by the Kahramanmaraş earthquake in Turkey with drawings.



METHODS: This research used a descriptive qualitative design, employing purposive and snowball sampling approaches to select 32 children aged 7-12 for the study. Thematic analysis approach was used to analyze the data, revealing six distinct themes as expressed through the drawings of school-aged children. The reporting in this study followed the Consolidated Criteria for Reporting Qualitative Research (COREQ).



RESULTS: These six themes are associating precipitation with earthquakes, security and relocation, emotional chaos, expressing the earthquake symbolically, death and physical damage and longing for normalcy.



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlights the importance of acknowledging and attending to children's requirements through psychosocial interventions tailored to their age.



IMPLICATION TO PRACTICE: It underscores the complex nature of the psychosocial needs of children impacted by earthquakes and promotes collaborative efforts among healthcare professionals and nurses to provide more effective support to these children during challenging circumstances.

