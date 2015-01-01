Abstract

BACKGROUND: Teachers' health behaviors and mental well-being are important for their chronic disease risk and reducing burnout. This study investigates the health-related behaviors and psychological distress of Australian teachers compared with other occupations.



METHODS: Data from the nationally representative Australian National Health Survey (NHS) were analyzed. Employed adults (20-64 years) from 2014/2015 (n = 8455), 2017/2018 (n = 9130), and 2020/2021 (n = 5753) survey waves were included. Logistic regression, adjusted for demographics, compared health-related behaviors (eg, physical activity, diet), and psychological distress among teachers, nonteacher professionals (NTPs; eg, accountants, doctors), and other general occupations (eg, laborers, beauticians).



RESULTS: After adjusting for demographics and survey wave, teachers had similar odds as NTPs for meeting physical activity (OR: 1.12, 95% CI: 0.90-1.41), vegetable intake (OR: 0.72, 95% CI: 0.52-1.00), and alcohol consumption (OR: 1.01, 95% CI: 0.83-1.22) guidelines. However, teachers exhibited higher psychological distress (OR: 1.35, 95% CI: 1.01-1.75). Elevated psychological distress levels were observed in all groups in 2020/2021, compared with pre-COVID-19.



CONCLUSIONS: Compared with NTPs, teachers showed similar or better health-related behaviors, although teachers had higher levels of psychological distress. School executives and policymakers need to implement sustainable measures to prioritise teachers' mental wellbeing.

Language: en