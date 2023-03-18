|
Baskale H, Solmaz P. J. Spec. Pediatr. Nurs. 2024; 29(3): e12434.
39016873
Abstract
PURPOSE: The aim of the study is to explore the experiences of adolescents affected by the earthquake. DESIGN AND METHODS: This study was carried out in a descriptive phenomenological design, which is a qualitative research method. This research was conducted as a qualitative investigation utilizing a phenomenological approach to explore the experiences of 12 adolescents through the purposeful snowball sampling method. The interviews were conducted with adolescents who affected by the Kahramanmaraş earthquakes in a city located in the west of the country, between March 18, 2023 and June 30, 2023. Semistructured interviews were employed, and the data underwent inductive content analysis. COREQ reporting guidelines were used.
Humans; adolescent; Female; Male; Adolescent; Disasters; nursing; *Qualitative Research; *Adaptation, Psychological; *Earthquakes; adolescent health; disaster nursing; earthquake; family