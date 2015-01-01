Abstract

An 11-year-old boy presented with direct blunt trauma to the left eye due to an airsoft gun injury. The initial examination revealed retinal hemorrhages and dense anterior chamber inflammation without globe rupture; his best-corrected vision was limited to counting fingers OS. After intense every-1-hour topical corticosteroid treatment with a taper, the inflammation resolved, revealing a large temporal iridodialysis with a nasally displaced iris, which is not a common finding in airsoft gun injuries or in patients with an intact lens capsule1 (Figure, A). Notably, a vitreous strand escaped through the iridodialysis, traversing superiorly across the pseudopupil, which is also not a common finding.2,3 A zonular dehiscence from 3 to 4 o’clock and a small anterior subcapsular cataract in the iridodialysis region were also detected (Figure, B). Despite these complications, the patient retained a visual acuity of 20/25 OS.

