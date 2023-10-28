Abstract

Lead exposure is toxic even at low levels, resulting in impairments that can affect a child's lifelong success. In North Carolina, testing for lead is encouraged for all children at ages 1 and 2 years and required for children covered by Medicaid; investigations are performed to identify potential exposure sources for children with blood lead levels (BLLs) ≥5 μg/dL. During June-August 2023, routine lead testing identified four asymptomatic North Carolina children with BLLs ≥5 μg/dL. Home investigations identified only WanaBana brand apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches as a potential exposure source; product samples contained 1.9-3.0 ppm of lead. An expanded nationwide investigation led to identification of approximately 500 cases of childhood lead exposure believed to be linked to consumption of apple cinnamon purees, including 22 cases in North Carolina. Fewer than one half (45%) of the 22 North Carolina cases were among children covered by Medicaid. A coordinated multiagency communication strategy was implemented in North Carolina to notify consumers of the hazard and provide recommendations for preventing further exposure. The Food and Drug Administration issued a nationwide public health advisory on October 28, 2023; 2 days later, the manufacturer issued a voluntary recall. Routine testing of young children for lead exposure, combined with thorough environmental investigations, can identify emerging sources of lead exposure and limit further harm.

Language: en