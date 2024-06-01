Abstract

Male animals often display higher levels of aggression than females. However, the neural circuitry mechanisms underlying this sexually dimorphic aggression remain elusive. Here, we identify a hypothalamic-amygdala circuit that mediates male-biased aggression in mice. Specifically, the ventrolateral part of the ventromedial hypothalamus (VMHvl), a sexually dimorphic region associated with eliciting male-biased aggression, projects densely to the posterior substantia innominata (pSI), an area that promotes similar levels of attack in both sexes of mice. Although the VMHvl innervates the pSI unidirectionally through both excitatory and inhibitory connections, it is the excitatory VMHvl-pSI projections that are strengthened in males to promote aggression, whereas the inhibitory connections that reduce aggressive behavior are strengthened in females. Consequently, the convergent hypothalamic input onto the pSI leads to heightened pSI activity in males, resulting in male-biased aggression. Our findings reveal a sexually distinct excitation-inhibition balance of a hypothalamic-amygdala circuit that underlies sexually dimorphic aggression.

Language: en