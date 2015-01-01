Abstract

The mechanism by which postural threat induced by standing at a high height causes a decrease in the amplitude and an increase in the frequency of postural sway might involve voluntary control (VC) to avoid swaying, rather than conscious balance processing, in which postural threat directs conscious balance processing. This study aimed to clarify the differences between VC and conscious balance processing during quiet standing. Twenty-seven healthy young adults were instructed to stand with their feet placed together and keep their eyes open. The standing task was performed under three standing conditions: relaxed, VC, and high-conscious movement processing (high-CMP). The center of pressure in the anteroposterior (AP) and mediolateral (ML) directions was measured using a stabilometer to assess differences in postural control. The results indicated that the mean power frequency (MPF) ML and high frequency (HF) ML were higher in the VC condition than in the high-CMP condition. In the VC and high-CMP conditions, compared with the relaxed condition, MPF AP was higher, whereas the root mean square AP and low frequency AP were lower. These results show that the sway amplitude is lower, and the frequency is higher in both the VC and high-CMP conditions compared with those in the relaxed condition; however, the frequency is higher in the VC condition than in the high-CMP condition, suggesting that the VC condition is similar to postural control under the postural threat condition.

Language: en