SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cerbus RT, Brivady L, Faug T, Kellay H. Phys. Rev. E 2024; 109(6-1): e064907.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Physical Society)

DOI

10.1103/PhysRevE.109.064907

PMID

39021039

Abstract

Laboratory granular landslides are smaller-scale, simplified, yet well-controlled versions of larger and often tragic natural landslides. Using systematic experiments and scaling analysis, we quantify the influence of grain size, fall height, and landslide volume on runout distance. We also determine the minimum landslide size required to observe this scaling, which we find is set by a combination of air drag, grain size, and fall height.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print